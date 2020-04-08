The share price of MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] inclined by $1.25, presently trading at $1.55. The company’s shares saw 384.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.32 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MFA fall by -19.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6500 compared to +0.3700 of all time high it touched on 04/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -82.39%, while additionally dropping -83.04% during the last 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.4% increase from the current trading price.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.53, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.99. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MFA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 296.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 1.93. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 457.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 571.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 384.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 23.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.