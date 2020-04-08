Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] saw a change by 1.47% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.53. The company is holding 212.17M shares with keeping 176.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -29.72%, trading +27.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 212.17M shares valued at 2.09 million were bought and sold.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TAP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.53, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10. Its Return on Equity is 1.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Molson Coors Beverage Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.16 and P/E Ratio of 39.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has 212.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.01 to 64.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] a Reliable Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.