Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained by 4.47% on the last trading session, reaching $38.59 price per share at the time. Morgan Stanley represents 1.60B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 59.16B with the latest information.

The Morgan Stanley traded at the price of $38.59 with 5.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MS shares recorded 18.95M.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Morgan Stanley [MS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Morgan Stanley [MS] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 5.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.