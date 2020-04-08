MPLX LP[MPLX] stock saw a move by -1.12% on Tuesday, touching 1.93 million. Based on the recent volume, MPLX LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MPLX shares recorded 1.06B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

MPLX LP [MPLX] stock additionally went up by 7.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MPLX stock is set at -62.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MPLX shares showcased -54.34% decrease. MPLX saw 33.16 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to MPLX LP [MPLX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MPLX LP [MPLX] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 59.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 33.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 11.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.