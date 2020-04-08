Myomo Inc. [MYO] saw a change by 22.85% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.57. The company is holding 2.88M shares with keeping 2.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -88.42%, trading +64.18% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.88M shares valued at 4.03 million were bought and sold.

Myomo Inc. [NYSE:MYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Myomo Inc. [MYO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MYO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.57, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Myomo Inc. [MYO] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Myomo Inc. [MYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 76.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -198.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -234.43. Its Return on Equity is -187.40%, and its Return on Assets is -132.60%. These metrics suggest that this Myomo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 145.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.84.

Myomo Inc. [MYO] has 2.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.82 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Myomo Inc. [MYO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Myomo Inc. [MYO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.