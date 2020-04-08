Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] gained by 5.14% on the last trading session, reaching $0.83 price per share at the time. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 380.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 301.85M with the latest information.

The Northern Oil and Gas Inc. traded at the price of $0.83 with 1.8 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOG shares recorded 6.61M.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.83, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20. Its Return on Equity is -17.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.60%. These metrics suggest that this Northern Oil and Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 380.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 301.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 20.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.