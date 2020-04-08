Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] dipped by -2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $325.52 price per share at the time. Northrop Grumman Corporation represents 168.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 54.69B with the latest information.

The Northrop Grumman Corporation traded at the price of $325.52 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOC shares recorded 1.23M.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE:NOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $325.52, with the high estimate being $455.00, the low estimate being $268.00 and the median estimate amounting to $412.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $332.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] sitting at 11.70% and its Gross Margin at 21.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00. Its Return on Equity is 24.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Northrop Grumman Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 176.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.61 and P/E Ratio of 24.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] has 168.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 263.31 to 385.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.