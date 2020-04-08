Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] stock went down by -2.75% or -0.47 points down from its previous closing price of 17.06. The stock reached $16.59 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NUAN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.13% in the period of the last 7 days.

NUAN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.86, at one point touching $16.475. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 23.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.87% after the recent low of 12.98.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.59, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.34. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 34.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has 292.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.98 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 5.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.