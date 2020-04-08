Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] shares went higher by 23.05% from its previous closing of 2.82, now trading at the price of $3.47, also adding 0.65 points. Is ORC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ORC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 65.97M float and a -4.41% run over in the last seven days. ORC share price has been hovering between 7.00 and 1.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50. These measurements indicate that Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.63. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ORC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 871.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 137.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.94. These metrics all suggest that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has 72.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 7.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 14.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.