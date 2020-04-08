PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] stock went down by -3.65% or -0.63 points down from its previous closing price of 17.26. The stock reached $16.63 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.76% in the period of the last 7 days.

PD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.00, at one point touching $15.93. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -72.20%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.82 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 12.33.

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PagerDuty Inc. [PD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.63, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] sitting at -33.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.00%. These metrics suggest that this PagerDuty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.81. PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.89.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has 81.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 59.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagerDuty Inc. [PD] a Reliable Buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.