Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE: PAYC] stock went up by 2.29% or 4.17 points up from its previous closing price of 181.85. The stock reached $186.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PAYC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.92% in the period of the last 7 days.

PAYC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $204.33, at one point touching $185.245. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -45.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 342.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.96% after the recent low of 163.42.

Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE:PAYC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAYC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $181.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 85.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50. These measurements indicate that Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.27. Its Return on Equity is 39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that Paycom Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.94 and P/E Ratio of 60.18. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has 64.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.42 to 342.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 8.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.