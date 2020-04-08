Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went up by 13.69% or 1.51 points up from its previous closing price of 11.03. The stock reached $12.54 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PENN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

PENN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.17, at one point touching $10.78. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -67.99%. The 52-week high currently stands at 39.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -48.07% after the recent low of 3.75.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.38. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Penn National Gaming Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 611.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 598.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 35.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has 110.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 234.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 19.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.