Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $0.87 after PEI shares went down by -1.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEI an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.88, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has 75.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 7.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 13.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] a Reliable Buy?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.