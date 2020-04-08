Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] opened at $5.67 and closed at $5.15 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] had 3.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.00 during that period and PAA managed to take a rebound to 25.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.29, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.89. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 2.01. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has 729.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 25.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 15.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.