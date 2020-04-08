PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] took an upward turn with a change of 8.21%, trading at the price of $24.92 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PulteGroup Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.83M shares for that time period. PHM monthly volatility recorded 11.46%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.13%. PS value for PHM stocks is 0.64 with PB recorded at 1.14.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PHM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.03, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.91 and P/E Ratio of 6.83. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 281.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.12 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 8.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.