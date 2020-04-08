Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.91 after RF shares went up by 5.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Regions Financial Corporation [RF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.94, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.61. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 6.61. These metrics all suggest that Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 995.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.94 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 7.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.