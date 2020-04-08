SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] saw a change by -27.82% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.62. The company is holding 37.96M shares with keeping 27.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 127.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.39%, trading +21.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 37.96M shares valued at 2.3 million were bought and sold.

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SEAC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] sitting at -41.60% and its Gross Margin at 62.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -23.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.97. Its Return on Equity is -58.00%, and its Return on Assets is -39.10%. These metrics suggest that this SeaChange International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has 37.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 99.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 4.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 10.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] a Reliable Buy?

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.