Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained by 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $120.22 price per share at the time. Splunk Inc. represents 163.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.66B with the latest information.

The Splunk Inc. traded at the price of $120.22 with 2.8 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPLK shares recorded 2.13M.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Splunk Inc. [SPLK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SPLK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.48. Its Return on Equity is -20.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.90%. These metrics suggest that this Splunk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -102.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.25.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has 163.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.92 to 176.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 8.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Splunk Inc. [SPLK] a Reliable Buy?

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.