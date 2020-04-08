T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] opened at $106.43 and closed at $102.70 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $101.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] had 1.42 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.84M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 82.51 during that period and TROW managed to take a rebound to 139.82 in the last 52 weeks.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] sitting at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.05. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 11.71. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has 238.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.51 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.