Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.13 after TRNX shares went up by 3.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRNX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.13, with the high estimate being $7.61, the low estimate being $7.61 and the median estimate amounting to $7.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -90.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -92.68. Its Return on Equity is -104.90%, and its Return on Assets is -79.10%. These metrics suggest that this Taronis Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has 123.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 18.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.14. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.