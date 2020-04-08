TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $8.37 after FTI shares went up by 6.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TechnipFMC plc [FTI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.38, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.99. Its Return on Equity is -25.10%, and its Return on Assets is -9.70%. These metrics suggest that this TechnipFMC plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.32.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has 470.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.49 to 28.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TechnipFMC plc [FTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TechnipFMC plc [FTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.