Textron Inc. [TXT] took an downward turn with a change of -2.63%, trading at the price of $26.62 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Textron Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.27M shares for that time period. TXT monthly volatility recorded 11.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.11%. PS value for TXT stocks is 0.45 with PB recorded at 1.10.

Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Textron Inc. [TXT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.62, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Textron Inc. [TXT] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Textron Inc. [TXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Textron Inc. [TXT] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.29. Its Return on Equity is 15.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Textron Inc. [TXT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.27 and P/E Ratio of 7.60. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Textron Inc. [TXT] has 228.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.26 to 58.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 8.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Textron Inc. [TXT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. [TXT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.