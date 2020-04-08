TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] saw a change by 2.20% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.77. The company is holding 115.27M shares with keeping 98.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 97.37% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.77%, trading +54.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 115.27M shares valued at 1.54 million were bought and sold.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -328.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -339.50. Its Return on Assets is -143.90%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5,758.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 31.44.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has 115.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 16.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 7.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.