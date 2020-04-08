The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] shares went higher by 6.06% from its previous closing of 18.82, now trading at the price of $19.96, also adding 1.14 points. Is PLCE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PLCE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 14.00M float and a 2.04% run over in the last seven days. PLCE share price has been hovering between 116.84 and 9.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.96, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.02. Its Return on Equity is 28.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25 and P/E Ratio of 4.20. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has 16.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 330.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.25 to 116.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 19.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.