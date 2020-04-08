The Home Depot Inc. [HD] saw a change by 1.43% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $195.04. The company is holding 1.09B shares with keeping 1.07B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.15% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.11%, trading +38.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.09B shares valued at 1.96 million were bought and sold.

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Home Depot Inc. [HD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $195.20, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $187.00 and the median estimate amounting to $225.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $192.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 51.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 40.48. Its Return on Equity is -599.50%, and its Return on Assets is 21.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 209.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.63 to 247.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.