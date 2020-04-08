The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] took an upward turn with a change of 2.63%, trading at the price of $27.31 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Kraft Heinz Company shares have an average trading volume of 10.22M shares for that time period. KHC monthly volatility recorded 8.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.41%. PS value for KHC stocks is 1.27 with PB recorded at 0.63.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.30, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.38. Its Return on Equity is 3.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this The Kraft Heinz Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.90 and P/E Ratio of 17.28. These metrics all suggest that The Kraft Heinz Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.99 to 33.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] a Reliable Buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.