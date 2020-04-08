The share price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] inclined by $4.12, presently trading at $4.73. The company’s shares saw 110.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.25 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TWO jumped by 8.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.83 compared to +1.32 of all time high it touched on 04/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.61%, while additionally dropping -69.53% during the last 12 months. Two Harbors Investment Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.58% increase from the current trading price.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.74, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.12. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TWO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 5.77. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 381.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 25.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.