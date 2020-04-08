Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $57.02 after VZ shares went up by 0.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is sitting at 3.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at 20.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 238.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.84 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.