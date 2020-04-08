Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] took an downward turn with a change of -2.28%, trading at the price of $0.15 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vislink Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.97M shares for that time period. VISL monthly volatility recorded 17.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.68%. PS value for VISL stocks is 0.38 with PB recorded at 0.16.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] sitting at -45.00% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -46.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has 80.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 10.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] a Reliable Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.