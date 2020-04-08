Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE: WDR] shares went lower by -1.10% from its previous closing of 11.78, now trading at the price of $11.65, also subtracting -0.13 points. Is WDR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WDR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 64.68M float and a 2.37% run over in the last seven days. WDR share price has been hovering between 19.18 and 9.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] is sitting at 1.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 55.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.12. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.08 and P/E Ratio of 7.47. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has 69.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 805.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.87 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 5.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.