Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] opened at $1.99 and closed at $2.23 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 18.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] had 2.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.37 during that period and WMC managed to take a rebound to 11.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.64, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.71. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WMC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 797.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 294.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 60.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 135.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.37 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 26.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.