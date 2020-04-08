Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $94.91 after WHR shares went up by 2.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE:WHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Whirlpool Corporation [WHR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WHR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $94.91, with the high estimate being $171.00, the low estimate being $71.00 and the median estimate amounting to $106.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 17.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.39. Its Return on Equity is 40.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Whirlpool Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 153.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.70 and P/E Ratio of 5.15. These metrics all suggest that Whirlpool Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] has 63.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.00 to 163.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation [WHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.