Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] opened at $34.41 and closed at $33.36 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] had 1.77 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.11%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 26.15 during that period and ALSN managed to take a rebound to 50.46 in the last 52 weeks.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] sitting at 33.10% and its Gross Margin at 51.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.40. These measurements indicate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60. Its Return on Equity is 82.20%, and its Return on Assets is 13.70%. These metrics all suggest that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 325.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 323.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 6.85. These metrics all suggest that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has 123.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 50.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 7.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.