Alteryx Inc. [AYX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $89.23 after AYX shares went down by -0.75% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Alteryx Inc. [AYX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.23, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $160.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 90.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.48. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AYX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 176.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 200.95 and P/E Ratio of 233.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has 66.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.17 to 160.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alteryx Inc. [AYX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.