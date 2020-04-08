The share price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] inclined by $51.46, presently trading at $50.07. The company’s shares saw 27.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 39.32 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IONS jumped by 5.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 53.19 compared to +2.79 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.45%, while additionally dropping -41.87% during the last 12 months. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $67.94. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.87% increase from the current trading price.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IONS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.07, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] sitting at 30.60% and its Gross Margin at 99.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.20. These measurements indicate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.06. Its Return on Equity is 22.30%, and its Return on Assets is 9.90%. These metrics all suggest that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.97 and P/E Ratio of 25.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has 140.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.32 to 86.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 6.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.