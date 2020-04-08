Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] opened at $56.45 and closed at $53.70 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $54.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] had 2.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 46.37 during that period and OMC managed to take a rebound to 85.05 in the last 52 weeks.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.26, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.98. Its Return on Equity is 52.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 206.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 8.94. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 227.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.37 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 6.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.