Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE: ZOM] opened at $0.17 and closed at $0.17 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -20.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE: ZOM] had 44.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.12 during that period and ZOM managed to take a rebound to 0.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.13, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 129.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 14.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.