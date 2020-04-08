WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ: WETF] stock went up by 12.99% or 0.3 points up from its previous closing price of 2.31. The stock reached $2.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WETF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

WETF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.665, at one point touching $2.32. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -67.38%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -64.97% after the recent low of 1.87.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] sitting at 8.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.86. Its Return on Equity is -3.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this WisdomTree Investments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.48.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has 159.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 417.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 11.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.