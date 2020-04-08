Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] gained by 2.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.67 price per share at the time. Workhorse Group Inc. represents 70.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 118.00M with the latest information.

The Workhorse Group Inc. traded at the price of $1.67 with 2.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WKHS shares recorded 1.65M.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 401.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 70.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 118.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 232.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 10.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.