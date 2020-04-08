WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] stock went up by 4.94% or 0.19 points up from its previous closing price of 3.85. The stock reached $4.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WPX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 26.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

WPX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.60, at one point touching $3.81. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -73.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -71.88% after the recent low of 1.94.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.82. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WPX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 6.71. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 516.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.85, which indicates that it is 19.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.