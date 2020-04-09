Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] took an downward turn with a change of -2.24%, trading at the price of $0.35 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 712.14K shares for that time period. ADMP monthly volatility recorded 18.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.51%. PS value for ADMP stocks is 1.27 with PB recorded at 0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADMP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.35, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.60. Its Return on Equity is -78.20%, and its Return on Assets is -58.50%. These metrics suggest that this Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has 80.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.27 to 2.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 15.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.