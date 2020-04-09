Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] shares went higher by 0.38% from its previous closing of 29.03, now trading at the price of $29.14, also adding 0.11 points. Is ALK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 122.05M float and a 10.59% run over in the last seven days. ALK share price has been hovering between 72.22 and 20.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.14, with the high estimate being $82.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 4.71. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has 122.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.02 to 72.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.