Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] opened at $9.03 and closed at $8.93 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.49% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] had 2.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.95 during that period and ATI managed to take a rebound to 27.36 in the last 52 weeks.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.51, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.47. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.15 and P/E Ratio of 5.18. These metrics all suggest that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has 125.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 27.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 11.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.