Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] took an upward turn with a change of 14.45%, trading at the price of $40.71 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.78 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.40M shares for that time period. ADS monthly volatility recorded 18.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.24%. PS value for ADS stocks is 0.37 with PB recorded at 1.20.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.71, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] sitting at 23.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.51. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,422.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 787.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has 50.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.51 to 182.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.33, which indicates that it is 15.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.