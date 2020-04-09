Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] opened at $3.24 and closed at $3.11 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] had 1.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 944.65K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.70 during that period and ARLP managed to take a rebound to 19.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARLP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.00, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] sitting at 22.30% and its Gross Margin at 93.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40. These measurements indicate that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.71. Its Return on Equity is 29.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.68 and P/E Ratio of 0.98. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has 135.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 405.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.70 to 19.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 13.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.