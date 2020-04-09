Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] saw a change by 14.49%, closing the trade at the price of $7.35. The company is holding 74.01M shares with keeping 66.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.47%, trading +41.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 74.01M shares valued at 1.32 million were bought and sold.

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:AINV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] sitting at 50.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] has 74.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 543.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 18.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 13.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.