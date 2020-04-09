The share price of Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] inclined by $51.46, presently trading at $51.38. The company’s shares saw 40.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 36.64 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AMAT jumped by 18.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 52.74 compared to +8.39 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.39%, while additionally gaining 22.49% during the last 12 months. Applied Materials Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $66.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.62% increase from the current trading price.

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMAT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.38, with the high estimate being $86.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is sitting at 4.39. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] sitting at 23.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80. These measurements indicate that Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.58. Its Return on Equity is 34.10%, and its Return on Assets is 14.80%. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 17.01. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has 939.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.64 to 69.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.