Big Lots Inc.[BIG] stock saw a move by 24.95% on Wednesday, touching 5.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Big Lots Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BIG shares recorded 39.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] stock additionally went up by 14.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BIG stock is set at -59.15% by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BIG shares showcased -22.85% decrease. BIG saw 39.53 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Big Lots Inc. [BIG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 39.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.36. Its Return on Equity is 33.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 156.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.92 and P/E Ratio of 3.17. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has 39.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 615.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.13 to 39.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 8.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Big Lots Inc. [BIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Big Lots Inc. [BIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.