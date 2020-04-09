Bloomin’ Brands Inc.[BLMN] stock saw a move by 13.44% on Wednesday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLMN shares recorded 89.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock additionally went up by 25.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -44.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLMN stock is set at -61.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLMN shares showcased -59.52% decrease. BLMN saw 24.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.68, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.28. Its Return on Equity is 73.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLMN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,467.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,351.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 5.35. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 89.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 689.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 17.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.