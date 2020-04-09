Briggs & Stratton Corporation[BGG] stock saw a move by 4.91% on Wednesday, touching 1.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Briggs & Stratton Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BGG shares recorded 41.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] stock additionally went up by 2.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BGG stock is set at -86.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -69.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BGG shares showcased -67.92% decrease. BGG saw 14.36 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [NYSE:BGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BGG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.71, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] sitting at -2.10% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.74. Its Return on Equity is -13.60%, and its Return on Assets is -3.60%. These metrics suggest that this Briggs & Stratton Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has 41.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 14.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] a Reliable Buy?

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.